RT slams fine imposed by British media regulator as inappropriate

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia’s RT news channel considers British media regulator Ofcom’s decision to fine it 200,000 pounds to be inappropriate, RT’s press service said in a statement.
"It is very wrong for Ofcom to have issued a sanction against RT on the basis of its breach findings that are currently under Judicial Review by the High Court in London," the statement reads. "And while we continue to contest the very legitimacy of the breach decisions themselves, we find the scale of proposed penalty to be particularly inappropriate and disproportionate per Ofcom’s own track record. It is notable that cases that involved hate speech and incitement to violence have been subject to substantially lower fines," RT added.