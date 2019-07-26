British media regulator fines Russia's RT news channel $250,000

"Ofcom has today fined the news channel RT 200,000 pounds for serious failures to comply with our broadcasting rules - and required the channel to broadcast a summary of our findings to its viewers," the statement reads.

"Ofcom has rules in place requiring broadcast news to be presented with due impartiality. Our investigation found that RT failed to preserve due impartiality in seven news and current affairs programs between March 17 and April 26, 2018," the regulator added.

"Taken together, these breaches represented serious and repeated failures of compliance with our rules. We were particularly concerned by the frequency of RT’s rule-breaking over a relatively short period of time. The programs were mostly in relation to major matters of political controversy and current public policy - namely the UK Government’s response to the events in Salisbury, and the Syrian conflict," the statement adds.

Following the 2018 Salisbury poisoning incident, Ofcom launched ten investigations against RT, as many as in the previous 11 years.