German chancellor to attend events dedicated to anniversary of WWII outbreak

When asked why Poland didn't invite Russia to take part in the commemorating events, the Presidential Spokesman emphasized that Russia was not a member of NATO, EU, Eastern Partnership

WARSAW, July 24. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will arrive in Poland to attend events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of WWII to be marked on September 1, 2019, Polish Presidential Spokesman Blazej Spychalski told the Polsat TV channel on Wednesday. "Mrs. Chancellor said she would come," he said, stressing that "confirmations were received from various countries, including from the Eastern Partnership countries (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine)." "For us, it is important to ensure that as many representatives of other countries, our close allies at the moment - the EU and NATO leaders - take part in events on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II," the spokesman noted.

Read also Facebook deletes image with Nazi symbols at Russian Internet watchdog request

When asked why Poland did not invite Russia to take part in events commemorating the beginning of WWII, Spychalski emphasized that Russia was not a member of the aforementioned international organizations. "Those countries were invited by Poland, and in this case the invitation has not been sent," he said. Referring to the details of US President Donald Trump’s visit to attend the September 1 events, the spokesman noted that they would be announced by the Americans. No invitation The Polish president’s press service earlier reported that invitations to attend events dedicated to the outbreak of WWII had been sent only member-countries. It also stressed that the decision on who should be invited stemmed from present-day rather than historical realities.

Read also Macron to attend 75th anniversary of WWII victory celebrations in Moscow