Facebook deletes image with Nazi symbols at Russian Internet watchdog request

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Facebook has removed an image depicting Nazi symbols at the request of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media also known as Roskomnadzor, the service issued its statement on Tuesday.

"Roskomnadzor received a demand from the Russian Prosecutor General’s office to restrict access to an image published on the Facebook social network, which desecrated the state symbols of our country. The image depicted Nazi symbols with the Russian coat of arms and the word ‘Russia’ in the background," the statement points out.

Earlier, YouTube complied with a Roskomnadzor’s demand to abide by the law on desecrating the state symbols. A number of videos were blocked because of the Russian coat of arms’ desecration, the agency’s press service said.