'Red tourism' gaining popularity on Hainan

HAIKOU, July 6./TASS/. Fans of the so called "red tourism" more often come to Hainan, where they can go on unforgettable tours to places of revolutionary glory and at the same time find a great report. As the Hainan Daily newspaper reported, such "combined" vacations in China are becoming increasingly popular among the younger generation.

"Hainan has a rich resource base and has a variety of tourist products. People can successfully combine red tourism with passive recreation with comfort, spending time at sea with a cultural program," said Wang Jiansheng, head of the Tourism Development Society of the province. "Red tourism visiting landmarks of the revolution and places of military glory. In fact, times change, and with them changes culture: this term is becoming more and more widespread."

According to him, such a transformation does not diminish the merits of "red tourism" in its traditional forms, since the spirit of respect for the heroic past and the exploits of the ancestors remains unchanged. Wang Jiansheng stressed that Hainan has all the necessary conditions for creating a unique innovative product, since the island allows to successfully combine the "shades of nature with the red color of the revolution."

The head of the organization listed at least eight key "red" landmarks, which the resort province is ready to offer to the fans, dressed in sweatshirts styled as the Chinese Communist volunteers from the times of the struggle with the Japanese invaders. "Red Tourism" is one of the most popular destinations for Chinese tourists traveling along routes associated with events of the civil war and revolutionary movement, with the history of the formation of the Chinese Communist Party and its activities in the country, as well as other states, including Russia.

In recent years, Chinese citizens are traveling to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Ulyanovsk and other Russian cities related to the October Revolution, to the life of Lenin and other politicians of that era more and more often. According to official statistics, approximately 60% of the “red tourism” lovers are people over 40 years old. However, the number of adolescents and young people who show interest in this type of vacation is growing constantly.