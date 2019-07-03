Russia to invite world leaders to jubilee Victory Day Parade in 2020

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia will send out invitations to many world leaders soon to attend the Victory Day Parade in 2020 devoted to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"Our president has already officially sent out several invitations. In particular, during the G20 summit, the US president [Donald Trump], the French president [Emmanuel Macron] and the German chancellor [Angela Merkel] were informed about this. Naturally, we also invited China’s leader [Xi Jinping]," the Kremlin aide said.

"We will send out official invitations to a large number of capitals literally in the coming days," Ushakov said.

Now the Kremlin is working on the list of those who will be invited, he said. "We are planning to invite quite a large number of persons."

At a ceremony of receiving credentials from the ambassadors of foreign states on Wednesday, Russian President Putin said that Russia "will celebrate this major event of the 20th century on a grand scale," the Kremlin aide pointed out.

The Russian leader also said that Russia was making serious preparations for celebrating the Victory’s 75h anniversary in 2020 as it was important to preserve the historical truth about World War II.