This week in photos: Golunov freed, Medvedev at CERN, Kim Kardashian at the White House

Ivan Golunov, a Russian investigative reporter that had been taken into custody on drug trafficking allegations walked free after the criminal charges were dropped. Meanwhile, Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev pays a visit to CERN, and Kim Kardashian focuses on criminal justice at the White House, along with more of this week’s snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
A young lady unleashes soap bubbles to celebrate Russia Day in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 12© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
Ivan Golunov, a journalist for Meduza, looking upbeat as he leaves the Interior Ministry's Main Investigative Directorate in Moscow and meets his dog Margo, June 11. Ivan Golunov who had been placed under house arrest by a court on charges of attempted drug dealing, was released due to lack of any evidence of his involvement in the crime in question© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) Director General Fabiola Gianotti, Russia's First Deputy Science and Higher Education Minister Grigory Trubnikov view ATLAS, a particle detector experiment constructed at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), Geneva, June 10© Dmitry Astakhov/Russian Government Press Office/TASS
Kim Kardashian West arriving to speak during an event on second chance hiring and criminal justice reform with US President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Washington, USA, June 13© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
A hotel window in Rome's Pantheon Square displaying a pair of wings reflect the images of tourists and passers-by, Rome, Italy, June 13© AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia
An actor performing on stage during the opening ceremony of the 'Life Ball' charity event at the Rathaus city hall square in Vienna, Austria, June 8. The 26th Life Ball is a charity fundraiser for HIV and Aids projects.© EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall holding face masks as they host a reception for the Elephant Family Animal Ball at Clarence House, in London, June 13, 2019. Elephant Family is an international non-profit organization dedicated to protecting the Asian elephant from extinction in the wild© Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP
The Rossiya brig sailing along the Neva River during a rehearsal of the 2019 Scarlet Sails Festival annually held in St Petersburg, June 12© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Competitors perform acrobatics on the maypole in Rottenstuben, Germany, June 10. Climbing the 25-meter-high maypole is a 47-year-tradition and is said to have been started by young men trying to impress women© EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND
Seal pups swimming in a pool in a shelter for abandoned seals in Norddeich, Germany, June 14© EPA-EFE/DAVID HECKER
A panoramic view of the Dreamland water park listed as one of the largest European outdoor water parks, Minsk, Belarus, June 8© Natalia Fedosenko/TASS
President-elect Kassym-Jomart Tokayev being sworn-in as President of Kazakhstan at the Palace of Independence, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, June 12© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Russia’s Northern Fleet air defense troops hold drills with advanced missile systems
The live-fire exercise took place under intensive jamming while the targets simulated an attack by a notional enemy’s aircraft
UK believes US assessment on Iran's involvement in attack on tankers — foreign secretary
UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that the attacks on the two tankers in the Gulf of Oman are "deeply worrying and come at a time of already huge tension"
Groysman says he is ready to serve as prime minister again after Ukraine snap election
Snap parliamentary election in Ukraine is scheduled for July 21
Moldova Democratic Party confirms its leader Plahotniuc left country
The party’s press service said that he left the country for a couple of days to visit his family
Russian fighter jets scrambled 10 times in last week on interception missions
According to the report, 29 foreign aerial vehicles were conducting reconnaissance in proximity to Russian borders
Iran categorically rejects US accusations over attacks on tankers — media
Two tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after a torpedo attack
Russian snowboarding champion Koltsov shot and killed in Los Angeles — media
Russia’s embassy in the United States is probing into the incident
Moscow drops out of top-100 most expensive cities for foreigners
The Venezuelan capital, Caracas, suffered the most impressive drop
Lightning knocked out autopilot of SSJ-100 that exploded at Sheremetyevo, says watchdog
The findings indicate that the pilots tried several times to establish communications with the air traffic controller at an operational frequency but managed to do this only at an emergency frequency
Syrian forces regain control over strategic heights in Hama
Al-Masdar news portal has reported that during the offensive operation the forces defeated terrorists from the Jabhat Al-Nusra
Moscow, Beijing develop new initiative on Korean Peninsula
In 2017, Russia and China put forward an initiative, which included a roadmap to resolve the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue
Moscow expects new Moldova government to develop relations with Russia - foreign ministry
There are also issues of democratizing domestic policy processes and the country’s social and economic development, Moscow stressed
Artillery troops use new reconnaissance system to crush ‘enemy’ in south Russia drills
Overall, the drills involved over 600 personnel and about 100 items of military hardware, the Southern Military District informed
Good Russian-Ukrainian relations will inevitably return — Putin
Putin also expressed hope that Ukraine’s new political leadership would not try to conceal its reluctance to solve domestic problems behind "Russophobic thoughts and ideas"
Russia calls for abandoning global trade wars - Putin
Russian President emphasized the need starting by protecting the social and humanitarian sector from trade and economic sanctions
Donbass residents start receiving Russian passports under fast-track procedure
On April 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, which eases Russian citizenship rules for residents of certain regions of southeastern Ukraine
Russian mariners rescued from distressed tanker in Gulf of Oman thank Iran for hospitality
Iranian rescuers saved more than 40 mariners, including 11 Russians, from the two tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman
New generation aircraft engine's tests successful
The Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects said the engine’s designers used new generation materials with advanced physical and mechanical properties
US intelligence community divided over claims of nuclear test in Russia — expert
Russia strongly rejected the accusations
Negotiations on Butina transfer from US prison to Russia may begin soon
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said that she is not satisfied with the judgement imposed on Butina
Russia floats out new ice-class patrol ship
The Project 22100 ‘Polyarnaya Zvezda' lead ship is designed to efficiantly protecting the state border and Russia’s lawful interests in the northern seas of the Arctic Ocean and in the western Arctic
One of tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman sinks, media reports say
Earlier reports stated that 44 people have been rescued from the two tankers
Iran’s top diplomat slams US accusations against Tehran over tanker attacks
Two tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after a torpedo attack
Russia’s advanced Borei-A submarine to enter 2nd stage of shipbuilders’ trials — source
The nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir entered the first stage of the shipbuilders’ trials in late November 2018 and returned to the Sevmash Shipyard early 2019
US continues attempts to convince India not to purchase Russia's S-400 systems — official
US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice Wells said Washington has serious concerns about India's purchase of S-400 missile defense systems from Russia
Turkey asks Russia for help after its troops come under heavy fire in Idlib
Overnight to June 13, terrorists shelled from artillery weapons an observation point of Turkey’s military forces located near the Jabal Zawiya highland region
Rosneft says could sue Reuters over ‘hit piece’ on CEO’s corporate jet use
According to the Reuters publication, the press agency tracked 290 Rosneft flights over a three-year period
Tax-free system can cover the whole country by 2019 year-end
The pilot tax-free system project was launched in Russia in April 2018
Slavic Brotherhood 2019 military exercise begins in Serbia
Russia sent 200 paratroopers and equipment from the 76th Guards Air Assault Division
Trump denies New York Times’ report on more frequent US cyber-attacks against Russia
The newspaper reported earlier that Washington made more frequent attempts during the last year to introduce malware programs into the Russian energy system
Press review: Who’s behind the Gulf tanker attacks and Serbia could send troops to Kosovo
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
Japan closely cooperates with US in investigating attacks on tankers in Gulf of Oman
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said he wants to "abstain at this moment from any statements about the consequences and those responsible for the attacks"
Putin notes terrorists in Syria defeated thanks in part to Moscow’s aid to Damascus
According to Putin, the fight against terrorism and extremism remains one of the SCO’s top priorities
US increases cyberattacks on Russia’s power grid - New York Times
Washington is doing things at a scale "never contemplated a few years ago", newspaper’s source says
Putin approves supporting Rosneft's gas projects in Venezuela
The Russian government earlier suggested to add Rosneft's gas projects in Venezuela to the agreement between Moscow and Caracas
US dispatches USS Mason to Gulf of Oman after attack on tankers
Guided missile destroyer USS Mason will join the destroyer USS Bainbridge near one of the attacked tankers in the Gulf of Oman
Russian embassy alarmed by London’s plans to shift focus of UK special forces
The embassy said the plan, if implemented, is likely to constitute a breach of the UN Charter
Russia, China to develop military cooperation as strategic partners
The defense ministries of Russia and China hold negotiations regularly
Kiev will avoid risky steps of sending warships to Kerch Strait, says General Staff
Ukraine’s Chief of General Staff Ruslan Homchak called for a detailed investigation into the incident
Russia’s Glonass navigation satellites to switch to domestic components by 2023
The program of replacing foreign components with domestic items was launched in 2018
