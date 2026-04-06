Prototype of lunar nuclear power plant to be built in 2032 — Kurchatov Institute head

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. A prototype of Russia’s Selena power plant for the Moon will be built in 2032, Mikhail Kovalchuk, president of the Kurchatov Institute National Research Center, announced.

Earlier, CEO of the Rosatom State Space Corporation Alexey Likhachev announced that the corporation should begin moving components of the lunar nuclear power station in the 2030s. The nuclear power plant, with a capacity of at least 5 kW, is designed to operate for 10 years.

"A prototype of the Selena lunar station, based on direct conversion, is being developed. <…> An experimental prototype power module should be created in 2032," Kovalchuk said, speaking at the Science on Manned Orbital Stations conference held at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.