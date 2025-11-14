Shenzhou-20 crew to return to Earth on Shenzhou-21 spacecraft on November 14 — CMSA

BEIJING, November 14. /TASS/. The crew of China’s Shenzhou-20 mission will return to Earth on November 14 using the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft, the Office of the Manned Space Flight Program of the People's Republic of China (CMSA) said.

"The crew of Shenzhou-20 will return to the Dongfeng landing site on November 14 on the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft. Currently, the condition of the crew members Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie is assessed as good," it said in a statement, adding that the launch of the next ship, Shenzhou-22, will be carried out "at an appropriate time."

Earlier, China Central Television reported that the return of the Shenzhou-20 mission, scheduled for November 5, was postponed because of a collision of their spacecraft with space debris. The CMSA said that the Tiangong station can ensure a simultaneous stay in orbit of two crews.