China sucessfully launches Shenzhou-21 spacecraft — TV

BEIJING, October 31. /TASS/. The launch of the Chinese Shenzhou-21 crewed spacecraft into orbit using the Long March-2F carrier rocket was successful, China Central Television reported.

According to the TV channel, the Shenzhou-21 crewed spacecraft successfully separated from the carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit. "The crew is in good condition, and the launch was successful," the report said.

The Shenzhou-21 mission consists of mission commander Zhang Lu, and taikonauts Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang. The spacecraft will deliver them to the Tiangong space station, located at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometers. It is designed for three people (but may welcome up to six for a short period of time during crew changes). The weight of the T-shaped complex, which has three docking units and an airlock for getting out into space, is 66 tons, the volume of the compartments reaches 110 cubic meters. In 2022, the orbital object began operating in normal mode and started implementing international projects.