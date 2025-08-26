Russia hopes for Chinese experimental station to appear at SKIF Collective Use Center

BEIJING, August 26. /TASS/. During a recent working visit to China from August 21 to 26, Science and Higher Education Minister Valery Falkov shared Russia’s aspirations for enhanced scientific collaboration, highlighting the potential for a Chinese experimental station at the Siberian Ring Photon Source (SKIF Collective Use Center). Speaking to TASS, Falkov emphasized the mutual benefits of such partnerships, noting that they enrich the scientific capabilities of both nations.

"We recognize and support the keen interest of our Chinese partners in collaborating on Russia’s megascience infrastructure," Falkov stated. "Such cooperation not only advances our scientific objectives but also fosters shared progress. We anticipate that a Chinese experimental station could be integrated into the SKIF Collective Use Center, which is currently under construction in Koltsovo. Additionally, we have extended invitations for our partners to participate in the International Center for Neutron Research, based on the PIK high-flux reactor in the Leningrad Region, as well as in initiatives to develop a network of modern synchrotron radiation sources, overseen by the Kurchatov Institute National Research Center."

Falkov underscored the importance of expanding China’s role in building international scientific information repositories. "In today’s landscape of scientific discovery, the volume and integration of data directly influence our ability to make new breakthroughs. Enhancing China’s participation in these data-sharing efforts is therefore highly promising."

He also stressed the necessity of coordinated international efforts in big science projects. "Large-scale collaborations are vital for advancing global scientific frontiers. During our visit, we toured several Chinese megascience facilities, including the EAST tokamak. The dedication of Chinese partners to developing cutting-edge scientific technologies, especially in controlled thermonuclear fusion, is truly commendable. The Chinese fusion program received a significant boost when the Kurchatov Institute transferred the Tokamak T-7 facility to China. Today, China stands at the forefront of this field, and I am confident that continued joint efforts will benefit not only our nations but humanity as a whole."

Recalling recent developments, Falkov highlighted a quadripartite protocol signed in May 2023 between Russian and Chinese authorities, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research. "This agreement outlines priority areas such as joint experiments in heavy ion physics, neutron research, and theoretical physics, alongside work on medical accelerators within the BESIII and JUNO projects, as well as research utilizing the NICA collider in Dubna. Importantly, these agreements are already yielding tangible results - eight scientific projects have been selected and are underway.".