Cargo Dragon spacecraft with cargo for ISS lifts off from Florida

NEW YORK, August 24. /TASS/. Space X has launched a carrier rocket with the Cargo Dragon spacecraft for replenishing supplies at the International Space Station (ISS). Live coverage was provided on the website of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying more than 5,000 pounds of supplies to the orbiting laboratory, lifted off on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The spacecraft’s arrival is expected on August 25.

In addition to food, supplies, and equipment for the crew, Dragon will deliver several experiments, including bone-forming stem cells for studying bone loss prevention and materials, to 3D print medical implants that could advance treatments for nerve damage on Earth, according to NASA. Dragon also will deliver bioprinted liver tissue to study blood vessel development in microgravity, as well as supplies to 3D print metal cubes in space.