Roscosmos chief expects acting NASA director to visit Moscow to advance dialogue

CAPE CANAVERAL /State of Florida/, August 1. /TASS/. Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Bakanov, who is currently visiting the United States, has said that he expects Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy to visit Moscow at the end of the year.

"We invited him to Moscow for the launch of our next manned flight, which is scheduled for late November or early December. We will be waiting for him in Moscow to advance dialogue," the Roscosmos chief noted in response to a TASS question.

On Thursday, the heads of the Russian and US space agencies held the first meeting in eight years.

"The overall situation is clearly difficult, but still, I will repeat that the NASA chief, who is also the secretary of transportation in the new Trump administration, had the desire and time, and highlighted deep respect for the projects we work on together. I am glad to see this trend," Bakanov concluded, adding that he was only authorized to discuss technical and technological development and cooperation between Roscosmos and NASA.

The Roscosmos chief announced earlier that he had invited his US counterpart to visit Moscow and the Baikonur spaceport for the launch of the Soyuz MS-28 manned spacecraft. According to Bakanov, Duffy "confirmed his readiness" to make such a trip.