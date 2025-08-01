Acting NASA head confirms readiness to continue cross-flights with Russia — Roscosmos CEO

CAPE CANAVERAL /State of Florida/, August 1. /TASS/. US Secretary of Transportation and acting head of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Shawn Duffy has confirmed he is prepared to extend the cross-flight agreement with Roscosmos for the International Space Station (ISS) program beyond 2026, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Bakanov told Russian journalists during his visit to the United States.

"Signing the agreement is a legal formality, but reaching a fundamental understanding was essential. We are pleased that NASA’s new leader, who also serves as the US Secretary of Transportation, has demonstrated readiness to continue this agreement," he said.

Roscosmos and NASA conduct cross-flights as part of the ISS program, with several American astronauts traveling to the ISS aboard Soyuz spacecraft and some Russian cosmonauts flying on American Crew Dragon spacecraft. Maxim Kharlamov, head of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (part of Roscosmos), told TASS in January that the ISS cross-flight program had been extended through 2026.