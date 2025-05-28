SpaceX loses its Starship prototype during ninth test flight

NEW YORK, May 28. /TASS/. US company SpaceX said it had lost the prototype of its Starship spacecraft during the ninth test flight.

"Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly. Teams will continue to review data and work toward our next flight test," SpaceX wrote on the X social network.

The previous two launches - in January and March were a failure, too.

The carrier rocket blasted off at 7:36 p.m. local time (11:36 p.m. GMT) on Tuesday. Control over Starship’s second stage was lost approximately half an hour after the liftoff. A fuel leak was also reported.