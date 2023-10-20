Orionid meteor shower to reach peak at night on October 22

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The Orionid meteor shower will reach its peak on the night of October 21-22, the press service of the Moscow Planetarium told TASS.

The Orionids are observed in October every year.

"Astronomers expect up to twenty meteors per hour," the press service said. "The radiant [the area where meteors start flying off - TASS] is located above and to the left from Betelgeuse, the brightest star in the Orion constellation. The best time to watch the shower is from midnight until sunset, when the constellation is sufficiently high above the horizon," the Planetarium added.

The source of the Orionids is the Comet Halley (1P/Halley). October shower meteors enter the Earth’s atmosphere with the velocity of 66 km per second and often leave bright tracks in skies.

"They are usually white but red, blue-green, yellow and orange meteors with brightness of about +2.5 m [stellar magnitude] occur sometimes," astronomers added.