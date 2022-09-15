ISS orbit raised ahead of Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft’s arrival

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) was raised by 410 meters late on Thursday to create ballistic conditions for the upcoming mission of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, Russian state-run space corporation Roscosmos said in its Telegram channel on Thursday.

"At 21:10 on September 15, engines of the Progress MS-20 space freighter [docked with the station] were switched on to adjust the ISS orbit. According to initial information, the average altitude of the station’s orbit was increased by 410 meters after the adjustment, to 416.3 kilometers above the surface of our planet," Roscosmos said.

A Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft will blast off from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan on September 21. The spacecraft’s crew will comprise Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio.

The Expedition 67 crew currently working on board of the ISS lists Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov; NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines and Jessica Watkins; and an Italian European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.