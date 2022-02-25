Sanctions won’t affect US-Russia cooperation on International Space Station — NASA

NEW YORK, February 25. /TASS/. The United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) continues working with Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation despite Washington’s move to impose sanctions on Moscow over the situation around Ukraine, a NASA spokesperson told CNN.

"The new export control measures will continue to allow US-Russia civil space cooperation. No changes are planned to the agency's support for ongoing in orbit and ground station operations," he said.

According to him, NASA "continues working with all our international partners, including the State Space Corporation Roscosmos, for the ongoing safe operations of the International Space Station."

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin earlier wondered who would save the International Space Station (ISS) from uncontrolled deorbiting and falling into the US, Canada, India or China in case the US blocked space cooperation with Russia.

US President Joe Biden stated earlier that sanctions imposed by Washington and its allies would degrade Russia’s high-tech sector and also its space program. According to him, the US would block more than half of high-tech exports to Russia, which would affect Russia’s ability to continue to modernize its armed forces.