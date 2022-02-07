Russian PCR tests detect infection with new BA.2 subtype of Omicron strain, expert says

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. PCR tests produced in Russia are capable of detecting the infection with the new BA.2 subtype of the Omicron coronavirus strain, Kamil Khafizov, who heads a research group developing new diagnostic methods for human diseases at the Central Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology of the sanitary watchdog told the Izvestia newspaper.

According to the expert, the majority of PCR tests will detect the presence of the virus’ RNA even in case of the BA.2 subtype. "We have already stated multiple times that the majority of Omicron’s mutations are located in the S-protein’s gene and the tests usually target other parts of the pathogen’s genome, so there are no causes for particular worries. The test systems produced by our institute have already passed inspection and we can vouch for them," the researcher said.

According to a study by Danish scientists, the BA.2 subtype of the Omicron strain is more contagious, it is also more often contracted by those inoculated against the coronavirus infection. As the expert reported earlier, in Russia this subtype had been detected in 44 regions, its share makes up 3% of the total number of infections.