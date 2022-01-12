NASA head likely to address climate issues during his visit to Russia

WASHINGTON, January 12. / TASS /. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson plans to discuss the climate change with CEO of the Roscosmos space agency Dmitry Rogozin during his upcoming visit to Russia.

"NASA is in contact with our Russian colleagues all the time because, as you know, we operate the International Space Station (ISS) together as we speak. Our astronauts and Russian cosmonauts always have a continuous presence on the space station," Nelson told TASS, noting that "there were scientific experiments on the space station that had a direct relationship to climate."

"Of course, the climate will be an issue when I [meet] with Dmitry Rogozin during an official government visit," NASA head noted. "It will certainly be, since it is one of the high agenda items not only for NASA but for the entire US government."

According to Roscosmos Deputy Director General for International Cooperation Sergey Saveliev, Nelson is likely to visit Russia in 2022. Earlier, Rogozin said that the head of NASA promised to come to Moscow with his family.