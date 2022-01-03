Russian Space Forces track over 400 satellites exiting orbit in 2021

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The Space Troops of Russia’s Aerospace Force controlled the situation in the near-Earth space and tracked over 400 satellites terminating their ballistic existence in 2021, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Throughout the past year, specialists of the Main Space Monitoring Center detected and tracked over 1,700 space vehicles and monitored their exit from orbit and also issued forecasts and monitored the cessation of the ballistic existence of over 400 satellites," the ministry said in a statement.

Special attention was paid to the orbital clusters of foreign satellites to prevent dangerous near-misses of domestic satellites with other space vehicles, the statement says.

"As part of their combat watch to monitor outer space in 2021, the Space Troops of the Aerospace Force carried out over 3,500 special missions to control changes in the space situation," Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.