Progress MS-17 spacecraft successfully dumped in Pacific Ocean — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The cargo spacecraft Progress MS-17 has been successfully deorbited and dumped in the Pacific Ocean far away from shipping routes, the Roscosmos corporation said in a news release, tweeted on Thursday.

The spacecraft’s debris that did burn up in the atmosphere (there were very few of them) splashed down in an area commonly referred to as "spacecraft cemetery", Roscosmos said, adding that the spacecraft’s mission was over.

Earlier, Progress MS-17 separated from the module Nauka, which is now ready for hosting the cargo spacecraft progress M-UM, due on November 26 at 18:26 Moscow time.