Cygnus cargo ship departs ISS after three months in orbit - NASA

NEW YORK, November 20. /TASS/. The Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo ship NG-16 departed the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday after three months in orbit, according to a livestream on the website of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The resupply vessel’s undocking took place at 11:01 EST (19.01 Moscow time) by a command of NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston and under the supervision of Matthias Maurer, an astronaut of the European Space Agency, aboard the ISS.

Cygnus will spend about a month in orbit to demonstrate its thermal protection system and then will fire engines to re-enter the atmosphere on December 15. The spacecraft, which is filled with waste from the ISS, will burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.