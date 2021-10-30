Russia’s Progress MS-18 cargo spacecraft docks with orbital outpost ISS

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Progress MS-18 cargo spaceship, which was launched on early Thursday night from the Baikonur spaceport, has docked with the International Space Station (ISS), according to a live broadcast on Russian state space corporation Roscosmos’ website on Saturday.

The spacecraft docked with the international orbital outpost in an automated mode. The process of the Progress MS-18 spacecraft docking was controlled by ISS cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov from the space station and by experts from Russia’s Mission Control Center.

The spaceship was earlier reported to deliver to the ISS 470 kilograms of fuel, 420 liters of drinking water, 40 kilograms of air and oxygen in containers, 1,509 kilograms of equipment and materials, medical control and sanitary tools, clothing items, meals and fresh products.

Earlier in the week, Head of the Nutrition Department of the ISS Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Alexander Agureev, told TASS that nutrition packages, which include ready-made meal kits for the New Year's table will be delivered on the Progress MS-18 spacecraft.

Progress MS-18 spacecraft will remain docked with the ISS until the next year’s spring. The spaceship is scheduled to undock from the space station to be later to be sunk on May 31, 2022.