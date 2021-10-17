Crew members leave Soyuz MS-18 descent module

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko were evacuated from the Soyuz MS-18 descent module that landed in Kazakhstan on Sunday, according to a live broadcast by Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos.

The spacecraft’s commander Novitsky was the first to evacuate, followed by Peresild and Shipenko. The director general of Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, and the CEO of Russia's TV Channel One, Konstantin Ernst, along with a crew of doctors and rescuers, were among the first to greet them on the ground.

The descent module touched the ground in Kazakhstan at 07:35 Moscow time.

The reentry module landed in the vertical position, its crew is in good health, Russia’s Roscosmos space agency said.

"The descent module of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft is in the vertical position and is now being guarded. The crew feels well," Roscosmos said in a Twitter post.

The spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 04:14 Moscow time on Sunday. Seven crew members are staying aboard the orbital station: Roscosmos cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, ESA’s astronaut Thomas Pesquet and JAXA astronaut Hoshide Akihiko.

Peresild and Shipenko were shooting the first-ever movie in outer space about a woman doctor who travels to the orbital outpost to save a cosmonaut’s life. The film is a joint project of Roscosmos, Russia’s Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov also have parts in the movie.

Overall, about 35-40 minutes of the film’s screen time were to be filmed in the orbit.

Novitsky and Dubrov were receiving Russia’s new Nauka module of the ISS in July and performed first operations to integrate the module into the station. They performed three spacewalks during the current ISS expedition. Dubrov will remain in the orbit until spring 2022 and will return to the Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft.