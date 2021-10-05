Nobel Prize to be awarded for modelling of Earth's climate and study of physical systems

STOCKHOLM, October 5. /TASS/. The Nobel Committee decided to split the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics between three scientists.

The first part was awarded to Germany’s Klaus Hasselman and the US Syukuro Manabe "for the physical modelling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming."

The other half was given to the Italian theoretical physicist Giorgio Parisi "for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales.".