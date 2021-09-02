Next launch of Soyuz rocket with OneWeb satellites from Vostochny scheduled for October

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The next launch of a Soyuz-2 carrier rocket with British OneWeb communications satellites from the Vostochny spaceport is scheduled for mid-October, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said at the New Knowledge online educational marathon on Thursday.

"It [the launch] will take place in mid-October," the Roscosmos chief said.

The Soyuz-2 launch vehicle scheduled to blast off from the Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East in October will orbit OneWeb satellites. So far, four such launches have been carried out from the Vostochny Cosmodrome this year.

The first six OneWeb satellites were orbited by a Soyuz-ST carrier rocket from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana on February 28, 2019. Another 34 satellites were delivered into outer space on February 7, 2020, and the same amount on March 21 that year from the Baikonur spaceport.

OneWeb satellites were launched from the Vostochny spaceport for the first time in December 2020. A total of 36 space vehicles were put into orbit. After that, OneWeb satellites were launched on March 25, April 26, May 28 and July 1, 2021, from the Vostochny spaceport and on August 22 this year from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.