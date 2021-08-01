Russian cosmonauts publish video tour of new ISS module Nauka

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who is now aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has published a video tour of Russia’s new module, Nauka, which docked with the ISS on Thursday.

"Petr Dubrov [another Russian ISS crew member] and I send greetings to everyone from our new module, Nauka," he wrote on Twitter. "We will hold a more detailed tour of it for you soon."

A video released on Twitter shows the cosmonauts opening hatches leading to the module and entering it. It also briefly shows the module’s premises.

The Nauka multi-purpose laboratory module for implementing a Russian program of applied research and experiments was launched to the ISS on July 21, from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan. After the launch and subsequent docking, the Russian segment of the International Space Station received additional space for equipping workplaces, storing cargoes and accommodating water and oxygen regeneration equipment.

The Nauka module will provide a second toilet for Russian cosmonauts (the first is located in the Zvezda module) and a room for a third crewmember. It will also use the European Robotic Arm (ERA) that will help perform some operations without spacewalks.