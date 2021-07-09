Russia to launch next batch of OneWeb satellites from Baikonur spaceport in August

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The launch of British OneWeb communications satellites from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan is scheduled for early August, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Friday.

"The launch is scheduled for the beginning of August," the statement says.

Last time, a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with British OneWeb satellites blasted off at 3:38 p.m. Moscow time from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East on July 1. The launch vehicle orbited 36 OneWeb satellites, increasing their orbital cluster to 254 space vehicles.

OneWeb’s renewed agreement with the French Arianespace that acts as the launch operator stipulates the lift-off of 16 Russian Soyuz carrier rockets from the Kourou, Vostochny and Baikonur spaceports in 2020-2022. Each launch allows orbiting 34-36 OneWeb satellites.