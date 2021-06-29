Russia’s Aerospace Capital says it can help launch CubeSats into orbit

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Several foreign CubeSats [nano satellites — TASS] are planned to be launched into orbit using the Soyuz-2 carrier vehicle and containers made by the Russia-based Aerospace Capital, which will support their integration and separation, the compnay’s Development Director Valeria Barashkova told TASS.

"The launch of the Soyuz is scheduled for 2022, and foreign CubeSats will be used as an associated payload, which will separate in orbit with the help of our launch containers," Barashkova noted.

The company earlier developed 12U format launch containers in several configurations, enabling the adaptation of different sized CubeSats.

Aerospace Capital has also completed the design development for a container to launch the 16U format spacecraft (226.3 x 226.3 x 454 mm). "It is possible to create Earth monitoring satellites with an attractive survey resolution on the basis of such a CubeSat," the development director added.

The company’s containers were first used in March 2021 as part of the CAS500-1 launch mission. Nine hosted payload spacecraft were separated on the orbit at that time, including several Russia CubeSats.

Developers are currently analyzing the data received from satellites. "We look forward to being useful further down the road for launching Russian CubeSats," Barashkova said.