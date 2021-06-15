No country can protect planet from hazardous celestial bodies alone, says Roscosmos chief

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. No country in the world can create a system on its own to change the trajectory of celestial bodies posing a threat to Earth, Head of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said at the Global Space Exploration Conference 2021 (GLEX 2021) on Tuesday.

"There is no technology that would make it possible to change the trajectory and ward off the danger for our Earth. It is necessary to create these technologies but not a single country will be able to do that alone. This is a common task to protect our planet," the Roscosmos chief stressed.

Planetary protection is one of the most important tasks for cosmonautics, Rogozin said.

"The most important task is how to protect the planet from hazardous collisions with celestial bodies that may ruin the civilization," the Roscosmos chief stressed.

The Global Space Exploration Conference was initially scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on June 9-11, 2020 but was postponed to 2021 over the coronavirus pandemic. This forum is held annually in various countries. This year, St. Petersburg is hosting the Global Space Exploration Conference on June 14-18.