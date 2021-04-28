Phase two of Mir-19 anti-coronavirus drug clinical trials begins, agency chief says

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The second phase of clinical trials of the Mir-19 drug for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 on coronavirus patients has begun in Russia, head of Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency Veronika Skvortsova told Channel One Russia on Wednesday.

"The first phase [of clinical trials] is over, the drug is safe and well tolerated. The second phase [of the trials] on patients with COVID-19 has begun," she said.