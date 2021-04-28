Slovakia sends Sputnik V vaccine samples to Russia for expert review — TV

PRAGUE, April 28. /TASS/. Slovakia has sent samples of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine received by the Eastern European country to Russia for expert review. The first batch of the vaccine arrived there on March 1. On Wednesday, 600 doses were sent to Russia from a specialized warehouse in Sarisske Michal’any, in eastern Slovakia, the TA3 TV channel reported.

A new pharmaceutical enterprise IMUNA PHARM, which focuses on the production of various types of vaccines, is located in Sarisske Michal’any. It has considerable production capacities, which would enable the launch of large-scale production of vaccines quickly. The Sputnik V jab delivered to Slovakia is being stored in that enterprise’s warehouses.

On Tuesday, Slovakia’s Health Ministry said that Russia would take the samples of the Sputnik V vaccine delivered to that country for expert review. The process will last for a month. According to the ministry, the final decision on the use of the Russian jab in Slovakia will be made after receiving the results of the expert evaluation.

Slovak Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said commenting on the issue that Russia had initiated the proposal to check the quality of the inoculation. Slovakia’s pharmaceutical regulator, the State Institute for Drug Control, earlier refused to give an expert evaluation of the Sputnik V batch that had arrived in the Eastern European country. After that, Slovak officials sent the jab’s samples to a specialized laboratory in Hungary, which is part of the European network of Official Medicines Control Laboratories.