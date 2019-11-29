Russia’s Progress MS-12 resupply ship undocks from orbital outpost

"The spacecraft physically separated from the station at 1:25 p.m. Moscow time," the press office said.

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. A Progress MS-12 cargo craft has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and is due to burn up in the dense layers of the atmosphere several hours later, the press office of the Central Research Institute of Machine-Building (TsNIIMash, the Roscosmos main research institute) told TASS on Friday.

The spacecraft will fire its braking engines at 4:39 p.m. Moscow time, after which the space freighter will enter the dense layers of the atmosphere and most of it will burn up, TsNIIMash said.

"The spacecraft’s non-burning fragments will splash down in the Pacific Ocean outside shipping routes. This is due to take place at 5:19 p.m. Moscow time," the press office specified.

The Progress MS-12 was launched by a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on July 31. The space freighter docked with the International Space Station on the same day, using an ultra-short flight scheme. The flight lasted a record short period of 3 hours and 19 minutes. During an ultra-short scheme, a spacecraft makes two orbits around Earth.

Russia is set to launch its next Progress MS-13 resupply ship on December 6. The space freighter will blast off aboard a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur spaceport.