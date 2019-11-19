Russia, Belarus to cooperate in Earth’s remote sensing, says PM

GORKI, November 19. /TASS/. The draft program on cooperation in the Earth’s remote probing will be reviewed at the meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"The whole range of issues pertains to development of our cooperation in the field of science and innovations; I refer to the draft union program on cooperation in the Earth’s remote sensing," Medvedev said. The document was prepared by Roscosmos state space corporation and the National Academy of Belarus and is intended by 2023, the Russian Prime Minister said.

Medvedev noted growing interaction between the Skolkovo innovation center and the Minsk high technologies park and successful cooperation of Russian and Belarus companies in the sphere of pharmaceuticals and production of drugs for cancer treatment.