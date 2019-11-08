Russia, France to organize network of Arctic research stations

TOMSK, November 8. /TASS/. Russian scientists have agreed with French counterparts to organize a joint network of research stations "From the tundra to the steppe," where they will be able to conduct year-round studies of the effect of global warming on climate and on the way of life of Siberia’s and the Arctic’s indigenous peoples. They plan to sign an agreement in 2020, press service of the Tomsk State University told TASS.

"The French want to conduct studies here [in Siberia and in the Arctic]," the press service said. "They are prepared to bring together the scientific capacities and unite their resources with Russian centers to make a modern network, which is dubbed already as ‘From the tundra to the steppe’."

"During recent negotiations, the parties finalized a final concept of the research network, and now they will present it to scientific centers in Russia and in France — potential participants — and to governments," the press service added.

The network of research stations will stretch from the west to the east along the Siberian continental gradient.

French scientists have showed interest in the experience of Tomsk specialists in setting up such stations. Scientists from other countries have to interrupt studies in cold seasons, while the stations by Tomsk scientists work year-round and require minimal logistics.

"France has well-developed technologies for remote sensing of the Earth, which are optimal for studying Siberia and the Arctic," the press service noted. "French scientists are good experts in biogeochemistry — this field plays an enormous role in climate studies. Also of importance are humanitarian areas, where the Tomsk University has good progress, hence of common interest would be anthropology and studies of the indigenous peoples in Siberia and in the Arctic."