Russia plans to spend over $9.24 bln on space program in 2020-2022

Thus, 251.7 bln rubles ($3.87 bln) can be spent on the program in 2019, 198.5 billion rubles ($3.057 bln) in 2020, 209.1 billion rubles ($3.22 bln) in 2021, 208.7 bln rubles ($3.21 bln) in 2022.

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia plans to allocate more than 600 bln rubles ($9.24 bln) for the implementation of the state program from 2020 to 2022, according to the budget.

Russia’s Vostochny space center in Far East may be named after Putin

Earlier, the draft budget for 2020 and the planning period 2021-2022 stated that the budget for the implementation of the Federal Space Program (2016-2025) until 2022 would amount to over 350 bln rubles ($5.39 bnl).

The budget for the implementation of the federal target program for the development of cosmodromes in 2017-2025 for 2020 reached 31.207 bln rubles ($480.66 mln), 2021 - 33.289 bln rubles ($512.73 mln), 2022 - 39.11 bln rubles ($602.39 mln).

The budget allocation for the implementation of the federal target program for the GLONASS system in 2012-2020 will amount to 28.847 bln rubles ($444.31 mln) in 2020, the draft budget said.

The document noted that budget subsidies for the maintenance of infrastructure in the city of Baikonur will amount to over 3 bln rubles ($46.2 mln) by 2022.

The State Duma press service said earlier, the Russian government submitted draft federal budget for 2020 and the planning period of 2021-2022 to the State Duma. According to the draft budget, federal budget revenues in 2020 will amount to 20.379 trillion rubles ($314.16 bln). Revenues in 2021 will reach 21.246 trillion rubles ($327.52 bln), in 2022 - 22.058 trillion rubles ($340.04 bln). Budget expenditures in 2020 will amount to 19.503 trillion rubles ($300.65 bln), in 2021 - 20.634 trillion rubles ($318.08 bln), in 2022 - 21.763 trillion rubles ($335.49 bln).

The projected GDP for 2020 will be 112.863 trillion rubles ($1.74 trillion).

Federal budget spending on national projects in 2020 will increase by 10% compared with the current year - up to 1.982 trillion rubles ($30.54 bln). In 2021, it will reach up to 2.217 trillion rubles ($34.16 bln), in 2022 - 2.692 trillion rubles ($41.48 bln).