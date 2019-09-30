Russia plans to spend over $9.24 bln on space program in 2020-2022

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia plans to allocate more than 600 bln rubles ($9.24 bln) for the implementation of the state program from 2020 to 2022, according to the budget.
Thus, 251.7 bln rubles ($3.87 bln) can be spent on the program in 2019, 198.5 billion rubles ($3.057 bln) in 2020, 209.1 billion rubles ($3.22 bln) in 2021, 208.7 bln rubles ($3.21 bln) in 2022.
Earlier, the draft budget for 2020 and the planning period 2021-2022 stated that the budget for the implementation of the Federal Space Program (2016-2025) until 2022 would amount to over 350 bln rubles ($5.39 bnl).
The budget for the implementation of the federal target program for the development of cosmodromes in 2017-2025 for 2020 reached 31.207 bln rubles ($480.66 mln), 2021 - 33.289 bln rubles ($512.73 mln), 2022 - 39.11 bln rubles ($602.39 mln).
The budget allocation for the implementation of the federal target program for the GLONASS system in 2012-2020 will amount to 28.847 bln rubles ($444.31 mln) in 2020, the draft budget said.
The document noted that budget subsidies for the maintenance of infrastructure in the city of Baikonur will amount to over 3 bln rubles ($46.2 mln) by 2022.
The State Duma press service said earlier, the Russian government submitted draft federal budget for 2020 and the planning period of 2021-2022 to the State Duma. According to the draft budget, federal budget revenues in 2020 will amount to 20.379 trillion rubles ($314.16 bln). Revenues in 2021 will reach 21.246 trillion rubles ($327.52 bln), in 2022 - 22.058 trillion rubles ($340.04 bln). Budget expenditures in 2020 will amount to 19.503 trillion rubles ($300.65 bln), in 2021 - 20.634 trillion rubles ($318.08 bln), in 2022 - 21.763 trillion rubles ($335.49 bln).
The projected GDP for 2020 will be 112.863 trillion rubles ($1.74 trillion).
Federal budget spending on national projects in 2020 will increase by 10% compared with the current year - up to 1.982 trillion rubles ($30.54 bln). In 2021, it will reach up to 2.217 trillion rubles ($34.16 bln), in 2022 - 2.692 trillion rubles ($41.48 bln).