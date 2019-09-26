Russia’s Vostochny space center in Far East may be named after Putin

BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, September 26. /TASS/. Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos, thinks that the Vostochny space center currently being built in the Amur Region in Russia’s Far East, may in future be named after Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I think there will be time for this, too," he said on Thursday.

The Roscosmos head was asked to comment on whether Vostochny can be named after Putin, in a similar move to Kazakhstan’s decision to name a launch facility at the Baikonur space center after its first president Nursultan Nazarbayev.