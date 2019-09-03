Roscosmos says space debris does not threaten ISS

NASA confirms that situation on ISS is stable after alarm went off

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russia's Roscosmos space corporation and TsNIIMash rocket and spacecraft scientific center have refuted NASA's reports about space debris threatening the International Space Station (ISS).

"Specialists from the Roscosmos space corporation and TsNIIMash rocket and spacecraft scientific center have rechecked the calculations made by our partners on the International Space Station (ISS) program on the basis of available data about near-Earth space and came to a conclusion that space debris does not present a threat to the station," Roscosmos said on Tuesday.

"TsNIIMash calculations have refuted the provided data, and our partners were notified about the results," Roscosmos added noting that there is no threat to the ISS crew.

Roscosmos reminded that TsNIIMash earlier received NASA's calculations that indicated that the ISS needs to adjust its position to avoid possible collision with space debris.