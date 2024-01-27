Putin, Lukashenko to hold Union State Supreme State Council on January 29

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Presidents of Russia and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko will hold a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State on Monday in St. Petersburg, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The parties plan to sum up the implementation of the basic document - ‘Main directions for the implementation of the provisions of the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State for 2021-2023’ and also to approve a similar document for the next three-year period," the statement said.

In addition, a number of important decisions are expected to be made to further increase integration cooperation in specific areas, the Kremlin added.

Earlier today, the BelTA agency reported that Lukashenko went on a visit to Russia. The President of Belarus will take part in events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Leningrad from the Nazi seige. It was noted that the leaders of Belarus and Russia will also hold bilateral negotiations.