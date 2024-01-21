Russian air defense systems shoot down one more Ukrainian missile over Black Sea

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense systems have shot down one more Ukrainian missile over the Black Sea near Crimea’s western coast, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"On January 21, at around 2:30 p.m. Moscow time, another attempt of a terrorist attack by the Kiev regime using air-launched guided missiles targeting the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Air defense systems eliminated a Ukrainian missile over the Black Sea water area near the western coast of Crimea," the report reads.