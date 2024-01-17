Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles, three drones in Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Air defenses have shot down two Tochka-U missiles and three drones of the Ukrainian armed forces over the Bryansk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"On January 17 at about 9:30 p.m. Moscow time (6:30 p.m. GMT), the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using a Tochka-U tactical missile system and fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities in the Russian Federation was foiled. The on-duty air defense systems wiped out two tactical missiles and intercepted three Ukrainian UAVs over the Bryansk Region," the ministry said.