ASEAN interested in Russia’s proposals on energy security — Business Council head

HANOI, September 3. /TASS/. Countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, demonstrate interest in Russia’s proposal on collective energy security, Ivan Polyakov, chair of the Russia-ASEAN Business Council, said on Sunday.

"The platform of collective energy security that was proposed by Russia to its ASEAN partners is met with respect and interest in all counties of the region because it makes it possible to implement, in deed, not in words, approaches to enhancing energy security and practical inclusivity," he said at a meeting of the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Jakarta.

Polyakov noted that ASEAN is one of the most viable and successful regional organizations, which play a key role in the establishment of region-oriented approaches to the economic development and security. "Along with the United States, European Union, and China, Russia is a global actor and ASEAN’s old and reliable partner. Russian companies successfully employ solutions in the areas of digital technologies, urban infrastructure, education and public health systems in countries of the region," Polyakov told TASS.

More than 2,000 representatives from businesses and political circles from around the world, from country leaders to CEOs of largest transnational and regional corporations, are taking part in the Business and Investment Summit, which was co-organized by the Russia-ASEAN Business Council.

According to Polyakov, the key topics of the summit’s first day were sustainable development, digital transformation, public health, food security, trade, and investments. "The conference pointed to the need for political solutions to encourage investments into ASEAN countries," he added.