Su-57 fighter jet now having advanced communication package — developer

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. A state-of-the-art airborne digital communication package has been introduced in Su-57 multifunctional fighter jets and its use will make it possible to improve the quality of data transmission, the press service of Ruselectronics holding told TASS.

"The communication package of the Su-57 advanced fighter jet was developed by Ruselectronics’ Polyot NPP Company and was implemented on board of the aircraft," the press service said.

The new communication package can be used over time on board of any aircraft, including the ones of previous generations, the company added.