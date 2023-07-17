Man and woman from Belgorod region die in Crimean Bridge emergency, their daughter injured

BELGOROD, July 17. /TASS/. Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed the death of a man and a woman from the region as a result of an emergency on the Crimean Bridge. According to him, their minor daughter received moderate injuries.

"We all saw on the video on the Internet a damaged car with Belgorod license plates. What information is available at the moment: a girl was injured, moderately injured, she is already under the supervision of doctors. <…> The gravest thing is that her parents died," he said on his Telegram channel.

He added that he instructed the head of the Novooskolsky district, Andrey Gridnev, to contact the girls’ relatives to provide all the necessary assistance.

The Krasnodar operational headquarters specified that the injured girl was being prepared for transportation by air ambulance to a regional medical facility.