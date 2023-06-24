Counter-terrorism measures in effect in Moscow Region — Governor

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Counter-terrorism measures are in effect in the Moscow Region, with additional car inspections possible on southward highways, Governor Andrey Vorobyov announced Saturday.

"Security measures have been tightened in the Moscow Region; the situation is being controlled by law enforcement agencies and the Federal Security Service. Counter-terrorism measures are in effect. Additional inspections on southward highways are possible; in this regard, I urge you to refrain from travelling to southern parts of the Moscow Region, if possible, and, most importantly, outside the region," he said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced similar measures in the capital.