Wagner PMC still capable of advancing in Artyomovsk, says group founder

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The Wagner private military company still has some capabilities left to advance in Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine), the group’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Friday.

"Despite a serious lack of shells, today, the units of the Wagner PMC advanced up to 170 meters in various directions and took control of 59,500 meters of the city. The enemy still controls 2.52 square kilometers," the Telegram channel of Prigozhin’s press service quoted him as saying. "As I said earlier today, we still have some remaining ability to advance in Bakhmut until the end of the day on May 9," he noted.

Earlier, Prigozhin said that the Wagner units would remain on their positions in Artyomovsk until May 9 and then pull out "to rear bases to lick their wounds" and preserve personnel.