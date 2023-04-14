Leaked documents on planned Ukrainian offensive are not strategic — founder of Wagner PMC

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The part of the leaked Pentagon documents that concerns US and NATO efforts to build up Ukrainian forces for an offensive on Russian troops is not of a strategic nature, according to an article by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the private military company Wagner, that was made public on Friday.

"As is known, the Ukrainian military are in charge of the military operation on the side of Ukraine tactically, while the so-called Western coalition led by the UK and the US are in charge strategically. There was a leak of Pentagon documents at the start of April. The documents themselves don’t pose any strategic danger," he said in the article that his press service posted to its Telegram channel. "I’m stressing this: The documents themselves are not strategic and don’t pose any threat to Ukrainian forces after their publication. That means there’s no way they can raise risks for Ukrainian forces in the event of their offensive."

According to Prigozhin, much of the information contained in the documents was available in the public domain. He said the leak "was widely publicized and immediately followed by many statements from sources close to the Pentagon about the need to put on hold the offensive, now announced for April 15, until the summer period."

"Why does the Ukrainian army give a handicap? It’s the Western coalition that makes ‘dramatic pauses.’ It’s that group that put off the Ukrainian offensive every time," he continued.

"It’s possible that the 21-year-old Jack Teixeira leaked the documents out of stupidity, or he could have been used without his knowledge, but if that leak hadn’t happened, it would have been suggested the next day," Prigozhin said.