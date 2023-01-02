Russia records highest number of crimes committed by foreign nationals in five years

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. The number of crimes committed by foreign nationals in Russia in the first 11 months of 2022 rose by ten percent compared to the same period last year, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, this is the highest number in five years.

"Foreign nationals and stateless persons committed 37,000 crimes in Russia, a 9.8% rise compared to the period from January to November 2021. In particular, citizens of CIS member states committed 30,400 crimes, which marks a 15.2% surge from the year before," the statement reads.

The number of crimes against foreign nationals increased by three percent to 15,000.

On October 19, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev pointed to an upward trend in offenses committed by foreign nationals. According to him, 80% of new crimes are related to drug trafficking.