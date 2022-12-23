Kremlin refutes claims that Putin receives ‘distorted’ data on special operation — WSJ

NEW YORK, December 23. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted the claims made by the Wall Street Journal that Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly receives "distorted information" on the progress of the special military operation.

"The president, as earlier, has multiple channels for receiving information," the Kremlin official said as quoted in an article published on the newspaper’s website on Friday. "Any claims that he receives distorted information do not correspond to reality," he added.

According to the newspaper’s claims, Putin receives a written report on the operation’s progress every morning while the information submitted to him allegedly emphasizes successes and understates failures. The newspaper insists that combat data is being doctored by FSB specialists and then redirected to experts at the Russian Security Council who hand it over to the Council’s Secretary Nikolay Patrushev who presents it to the Russian leader. The Wall Street Journal insists that by then this information is already several days out of date.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." Following this, the US and its allies announced the introduction of sweeping sanctions against Russia and stepped up arms deliveries to Kiev.